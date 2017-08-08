Police: Home Invasion In Plymouth Meeting Turns Into Barricade

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) — Police are surrounding a home in Plymouth Meeting on Tuesday morning where a home invasion suspect is believed to be barricaded.
Police say they were called to the 300 block of Cambridge Road, around 8:30 a.m.
Sources tell CBS3 that a resident called police to report multiple people were entering a neighbor’s home through a window.
When officers arrived at the scene, at least two people were seen fleeing the home. Those suspects were later caught, according to sources.
Police say they believe there is at least one other suspect barricaded inside of the home.
It is unknown if that suspect is armed.
