Police: Man Runs Away After Hitting Woman With Dirt Bike

August 8, 2017 11:30 AM
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A woman is seriously injured when she’s struck by a speeding dirt bike in Pleasantville.

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact.

It happened while she was standing at the intersection of Main Street and West Jersey Avenue on Saturday evening.

After the crash, the biker got up and ran away.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

