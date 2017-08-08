Philly Police Introduce Explosive Detection Puppies

August 8, 2017 7:59 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department sent the Facebook community into a frenzy when it posted a picture of its “soon-to-be explosive detection dogs.”

George and Ralph are the newest four-legged members of the force.

And although they look like adorable puppies now, these dogs will be trained to be elite-level explosive detectives.

“They’re gonna be great,” read a comment post from the Philly police. “Besides, when you’re born looking that adorable – you are already a few steps ahead of the game!”

