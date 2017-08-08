Phillies Continue Road Trip Against Braves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies continue their road trip tonight, visiting the Atlanta Braves for the opener of a brief two-game series.

The Phillies are 1-5 so far on this trip. They were swept three-straight by the Angels out in Anaheim and then they lost two of three in Colorado against the Rockies. The win did come in their final game in Colorado as the Phillies rallied for a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

#Phillies lineup vs. ATL RHP Julio Teheran – Hernandez 4, Galvis 6, Nava 7, Franco 5, Herrera 8, Joseph 3, Williams 9, Rupp 2, Eflin 1 — Matt Leon (@MattLeonKYW) August 8, 2017

Right-hander Zach Eflin will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies after getting called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. This will be his first start in the big leagues since May 28th. He is 0-3 with the Phillies here in 2017 and he has a 6.13 ERA.

The Braves will counter on the mound tonight with veteran right-hander Julio Teheran. He is 7-9 with a 5.10 ERA. Teheran has really struggled to keep the ball in the yard this season. He has allowed 27 home runs in 125 1/3 innings of work. The 27 home runs allowed is tied for the most in the National League. Teheran is 7-5 in 16 career appearances against the Phillies (15 starts) with a 3.39 ERA. His one start against the Phillies this year did not go well. He allowed 8 runs in 4 2/3 innings in a 10-3 loss on July 28th.

The Phillies have won 40 games so far in 2017 (40-69), 23% of their wins have comes against the Braves (Phillies lead season series 9-2). The teams just met at Citizens Bank Park during the Phils last home stand with the Phillies pulling off a four-game sweep.

Atlanta is 51-59 heading into tonight’s game.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Kevin McAlpin of the Braves Radio Network to get a scout of Atlanta.