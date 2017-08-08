Popular Philadelphia Event Celebrates Food While Raising Money For The Arts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Scores of Philadelphia’s top chefs will be on hand next month at FEASTival, one of the city’s most popular events. On Monday, KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg got to preview some of the dishes on the menu.

The taste test included duck liver toast, cold poached oysters with smoke tomato creme and whipped corn preserved truffles, and that’s just a teeny tiny sampling of what attendees will get in September.

Nicholas Elmi owns the restaurants Laurel and In the Valley, and is a co-host for the 8th Annual FEASTival.

“Nobody is going to be at the even who won’t be full walking out because there is so much food,” said Elmi. “We have close to 50 chefs this year from 50 restaurants so you’ll have a pretty eclectic mix of food.”

FEASTival celebrates the best food and drinks while raising money for diverse artistic expression.

“Comedy, puppetry, poetry, theater, everything… jazz,” said Producing Director of Fringe Arts Nick Stuccio.

FEASTival is a major fundraiser for the organization, which supports artists across the region, but they do it with flair.

“We’re bringing circus artists, dance artists from all over the city,” said Stuccio.

FEASTival is Sept. 28 at Fringe Arts. For tickets go to https://phillyfeastival.ticketleap.com/2017-audi-feastival/