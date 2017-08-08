Police: Person Found Dead Inside Atlantic City Casino

August 8, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Police

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Police are investigating after they say a person was found dead inside an Atlantic City casino on Tuesday night.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, the discovery was made around 5:30 p.m. on the 37th floor of the Tropicana casino.

Police say they found one person dead and another woman suffering from unknown injuries.

The woman was transported to the Atlantic City Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police could not provide further information surrounding the incident.

 

