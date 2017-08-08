Kids Charged With Harassment, Trespassing From YouTube Clips

EPHRATA, Pa. (AP) — Police have charged two Pennsylvania juveniles with harassing neighbors and trespassing in their swimming pools — after finding videos of the behavior posted to YouTube by one of the juveniles.
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police announced the arrests on Facebook, but didn’t post copies of the allegedly incriminating videos.
DA: Funeral Director Stole Nearly $300,000 From Prearranged Clients
Police say they’ve been investigating several instances of harassment from May through July 4 in parts of Clay and Ephrata townships.
Several juveniles were seen in the videos trespassing into homeowners’ private pools and committing other harassing and criminal acts.
Police have filed juvenile court charges against two youths they were able to identify. They’ve been released to the custody of their parents and won’t be identified because of their ages.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)