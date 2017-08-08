NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Trying To Track Down Owner Of Washed Up GoPro

August 8, 2017 10:31 PM
SURF CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Ocean County are trying to track the owners of a GoPro that washed ashore over the weekend.

Surf City police say the camera washed up on the 24th Street beach on Sunday.

Some of the footage shows pictures of the possible owners.

“It appears the owner is the gentleman with the hat and glasses, while the other individuals are people he may know/be related to,” said police in a Facebook post.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-494-8121.

