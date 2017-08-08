Pennsylvania Health Department Confirms First Human Case Of West Nile Virus This Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Health officials in Pennsylvania have announced the first human case of the West Nile Virus infection in 2017.
According to the Department of Health and Environmental Protection, a Montgomery County resident has been infected.
“Detecting the first human case of West Nile Virus this year serves as a great reminder for Pennsylvanians to take the proper precautions when they are outside or near areas where mosquitoes are prevalent,” Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said. “There are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-related diseases.”
The DEP reminds residents that mosquitoes can bite at any time of the day or night, the mosquitoes that transmit West Nile are most active at dawn and dusk.
So far, DEP has detected West Nile-infected mosquitoes in 36 counties.
It’s always recommended to eliminate any standing water around your home:
- Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discarded tires or any object that could collect standing water. Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.
- Have roof gutters cleaned every year, particularly if the leaves from nearby trees have a tendency to clog the drains.
- Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
- Do not let water stagnate in birdbaths.
- Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with fish.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and remove standing water from pool covers.
- Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.
- Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated with Bti products which are sold at outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. Bti is a natural product that kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.