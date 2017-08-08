Eagles Release Unofficial Depth Chart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Warning: This is an unofficial depth chart released by the Eagles’ public relations department, that can be changed a zillion times and doesn’t necessarily mean a whole lot.
Nevertheless, we’re two days away from the preseason opener and it’s something to discuss.
Here is the Eagles’ unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason game on Thursday at Lambeau Field.
Of note, Jordan Matthews is listed ahead of Nelson Agholor as the team’s starting slot receiver.
Head coach Doug Pederson was asked if Matthews would have a reduced role this season.
Patrick Robinson is listed as the starting cornerback opposite of Jalen Mills with Ron Brooks behind him and Rasul Douglas behind Mills.