Eagles Invite Lil Dicky To Practice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are just two days away from their preseason opener in Green Bay and they’re having fun.
Jalen Mills, Mychal Kendricks, Kamu Grugier-Hill and few other players were dancing in the locker room to Lil Dicky’s Save Dat Money. The Eagles posted the video on Twitter, which ended in the players inviting Dicky to practice.
Lil Dicky — or David Andrew Burd — is a rapper who grew up in Elkins Park (Cheltenham, PA). During the 2016 NBA Finals, he infamously wore a Sixers jacket courtside.