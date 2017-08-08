DA: Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor Following Long-Running Dispute

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS) — A 51-year-old is charged with first degree murder in connection with a shooting in West Goshen Township early Tuesday morning

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says Clayton Carter, of West Goshen, shot and killed Brooks Jennings around 1 a.m. outside their homes on Box Elder Drive. Carter allegedly shot Jennings twice in the head.

Clayton Carter is facing 1st degree murder, accused of shooting neighbor and Chesco GOP committeeman Brooks Jennings. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/FDCqo0z7mE — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) August 8, 2017

Jennings was a Chester County Republican committeeman.

According to District Attorney Tom Hogan, the shooting comes following a long-running neighborhood dispute between the two.

“The West Goshen Township Police Department and Chester County Detectives did an excellent job responding quickly and efficiently to this homicide,” said Hogan. “This killing leaves a wife without a husband, a little boy without his father, and a community in shock and mourning.”

The district attorney’s office says West Goshen Police responded to a dispute around 7:50 p.m. on Monday between Carter and Jennings about cursing and a video recording in the backyard.

Around 1 a.m., they got into another dispute where Carter claims Jennings was shining a light into his eyes while he was outside.

Police say Carter pulled his car onto his own lawn and shined the high beams at Jennings.

ALSO READ: DA: Funeral Director Stole Nearly $300,000 From Prearranged Clients

Afterwards, police say, Carter retrieved a .380 caliber semi-automatic Ruger handgun from his home and confronted Jennings. Carter then allegedly shot Jennings once in the head while he was standing, and then stood over him and shot him again in the head.

Several witnesses say they heard gunshots and reported a timing gap between the shots.

The district attorney’s office says Jennings’ wife witnessed the shooting.

“Unfortunately, the victim’s wife, who heard the first shot, looked out the window, and witnessed the second shot and her husband being killed,” Hogan said.

Carter has been charged with murder and other related offenses. He has been remanded to Chester County Prison.