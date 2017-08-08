Salvation Army Roxborough Corps’ First Annual Afternoon Tea Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Salvation Army’s Roxborough Corps Community Center started a new tradition Tuesday that’s designed to inject life into a segment of the population many forget.

Tea, scones, finger sandwiches and a bit of dessert on fancy china drew dozens of seniors to the Salvation Army Roxborough Corps.

Tuesday was their first annual Afternoon Tea Party, but what they got once they sat down was so much more.

“Tea is actually kind of like a bit of a medicine,” said Marcy Cooper.

She came up with the idea to roll out the tea pots and parasols.

“For many of us, this is family,” she said. “Some of us share our joy, we share our tears with one another.”

They also share memories, and new adventures.

“I was the first one here,” said 88-year-old Amelia Wexler.

She lost her husband Mike a while back and for this place has become her place.

“We really and truly have a great, great community together,” she said. “Life can be lonely and it’s fun to be with other people and experience different events.”

Freda Gowling got all dolled up for the occasion.

“It’s kind of the thing to do, wear a hat when you go to a tea,” she said.

And later this week she’ll travel with the group’s Ever Young Club.

“They are always involved they are always involved they have high spirits…

Pastor Lt Jessica Kelly says Ever Young provides programming during the week to slow the hands of time.

“They go to the theater, they go all kinds of places,” she said.

And they do all sorts of things, like have tea, eat scones and that opens the door to so much more.