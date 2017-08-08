5 Ways to Help Your Child Build Good Study Habits

There are lots of ways to get the school year off to a great start for your kids – eating healthy, sleeping regularly, and of course, teaching good study habits. Although it is vital that students study effectively for their classes, many children struggle with developing good study habits. Here are 5 tips on how you can help your child excel in studying:
- Plan a regular homework time – Have a specific time every day blocked off for homework and help them get started. Make sure to remain firm on your schedule. By being consistent, you’ll facilitate consistent results.
- Cheer them on – Speak specific words of praise often about your kids doing their work and the quality of their work. After an especially challenging lesson or project, give your kids a small reward. However, avoid using rewards as a bribe for them to get work done.
- Be available to answer questions –Try to be near your kids while they do their homework. This is especially true for older kids who may need an extra hand, but may be afraid to ask. For younger kids, encourage them to try solving problems themselves first before they turn to you for help.
- Create a special notebook for logging assignments – When we go to work we often have a “To-Do List”, have your kids create one too. Kids can write down what they’re assigned each day, so they won’t forget. This is also a good place for keeping a list of classmates’ phone numbers to call when they need help.
- Keep in touch with teachers – Communicate regularly with your children’s teachers to stay aware of the subjects they’re learning, special projects and teachers’ expectations.
