Zeoli Show Log 08.07.17

3pm- North Korea has vowed to enact revenge on the the U.S. following the United Nations Security Council’s decision to hit North Korea with new sanctions. The sanctions are in response to numerous missile tests by Kim Jung Un’s regime.
3:20pm- According to a New York Times report, President Donald Trump has revived the coal mining industry.
4:20pm- On Twitter, Chelsea Handler suggested that people who make racist jokes, or finds them funny, should be arrested.
4:50pm- A professor at the University of Georgia has decided to allow students to grade their own work in an effort to reduce stress.
5pm- Today is Purple Heart Day.
5:20pm- Following Trump’s electoral victory, the demand for “professional cuddling” has risen dramatically.
5:25pm- Al Gore claimed that people who deny climate change are similar to those who fought against civil rights.
5:35pm- During an unforgettable appearance on The View, Rep. Maxine Waters referred to Donald Trump as a liar and accused him of working with Russian President Vladimir Putin.