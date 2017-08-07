‘The Wire’ Trivia Takes Over Fairmount, Cast Member On Hand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Many consider HBO’s “The Wire” to be the greatest television show of all time.

And if you’re a big fan of the series, The London Grill in Fairmount was the place to be Monday night.

Brian Anthony Wilson (seen in the photo above looking over an answer sheet) was there for the bar and restaurant’s special “Wire”-themed quizzo night. He played Detective Vernon Holley on the show.

“They say it’s one of the best turnouts they’ve had here,” Wilson says, “so I’m happy people came out to support ‘The Wire’ and just pleased to be here.”

Wilson grew up in Northwest Philadelphia. He was not surprised by the packed house at London Grill.

“I’m thrilled that so many people are still interested in ‘The Wire’ and I’m fortunate and blessed to be a part of it,” he says.

Fairmount's @LondonGrill is hosting a Wire-themed quizzo based on the HBO show. And "Detective Vernon Holley" is on hand! @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/p0FegjOJ2U — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) August 8, 2017

Wilson, as expected, was a pretty hot commodity. Damon Hansbury couldn’t wait to talk to him.

“Really cool,” he says. “I haven’t got a chance to meet him yet but I definitely want to talk to him, get his experience about what it was like to be on ‘The Wire’.”

Bob McCormick was also a member of one of the over 30 teams playing.

“It’s been nine years I can’t believe all these people still love it,” he says. “It’s probably the best show of my lifetime. It’s Shakespeare. It’s tragedy. It’s non-fiction, but it also incorporates all the elements of fiction.”

“It’s amazing, the longevity of it,” adds Wilson.

One of the questions was what city does the show take place? The answer: Baltimore.

Baltimore-themed food and drinks were served throughout the night.