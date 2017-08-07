Recall: Tons Of Wrongly Labeled Black Forest Ham Recalled For Undeclared Allergen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall of nearly 58 tons of ready-to-eat ham products containing an undeclared allergen.
Hahn Brothers, Inc. is recalling approximately 115,773 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products distributed to New Jersey due to a wrong label and an undeclared allergen, the FSIS said.
The products contain malted barley, a known allergen, which is not declared on the final product label.
The following product is subject to the recall:
- 75-lb. of vacuum-packed mini ham packages containing “Lou’s Garrett Valley Natural, All Natural black forest seasoned uncured ham nugget, FULLY COOKED WOOD SMOKED” with a case code 74045.
The FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. But anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
If you have purchased this product, officials urge you not to consume it. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Barry Blevins, vice president of operations, at 443-375-7762.