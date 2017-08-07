T-Mobile Introduces New Discounted, Unlimited Plan For People 55+

BREAKING: Darren Daulton Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer | Phillies Alumni Remember Dutch | 94WIP Pays Tribute 

August 7, 2017 2:01 PM By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re of a certain age, one wireless company has a discount that might just appeal to you.

The Unlimited 55+ plan is new from T-Mobile: two lines, all the data you can use, for $60 — including taxes and fees. That’s half the price of T-Mobile’s normal service.

For the set that often prefers talking to texting, there’s no worry about exceeding your allotment of minutes: like most wireless offerings these days, unlimited calling and messaging are included.

A single-line plan is $50, a savings of $20.

The hope is T-Mobile’s move will prompt a price war among the other carriers to win the business of the young at heart. AT&T has what it calls a ‘senior nation’ plan for those who are 65 and older, but it’s not for smartphones and limits voice minutes.

T-Mobile’s One Unlimited 55+ Plan is available as of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

