St. Hubert Lost Class Ring Returned To Owner’s Daughter

August 7, 2017 12:47 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A class ring lost decades ago in New Jersey has finally been returned.

Nancy Kennedy says she found the ring two months ago near a swimming quarry in Hopewell, New Jersey. She says it was buried in dirt with a tree root growing through it.

And thanks to a Facebook post, the 1949 St. Hubert High School ring was returned to the owner’s daughter.

“I almost didn’t answer the Facebook post. I’m not a Facebook persons, but something just made me and I’m glad that I did,” said Andrea Forrester.

Forrester said her mother lost the ring 40 years ago. Her mother passed away 30 years ago.

She says she plans to keep the ring somewhere in her home where she can see it every day.

