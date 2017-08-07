News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 7

Chris talks about the New York Times report that Vice President Mike Pence is positioning himself for a 2020 Presidential Run, President Trump’s tweets this morning about progress and the “24/7 fake news”, the head of the White House Correspondents Association praising the Trump administration, and the passing of Philadelphia Phillie great, Darren Daulton.

6:02 The New York Times has reported that Vice President Mike Pence has positioned himself to make a Presidential run in 2020 if President Donald Trump were to not seek a 2nd term.

6:19 Gov. Chris Christie is asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper, about President Donald Trump’s vacation in New Jersey.

6:26 President Donald Trump tweets over the weekend that he will be busy with work during his stay away from the White House in Bedminster, NJ.

6:35 What’s Trending: The Dark Tower, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris breakup, Karate Kid sequel, Sean Spicer passes on Dancing With The Stars, 10 injured on flight from Greece to Philadelphia, Matchbox 20 concert delayed by bees.

6:48 President Donald Trump tweeted this morning about the New York Times calling them “inept”.

7:02 United States Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stated this past weekend that the White House is going after leakers, not journalists.

7:22 President Donald Trump continues to send out a series of tweets this morning about the Trump base growing, and the “24/7 Fake News”.

7:25 Former CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany, appeared on President Trump’s official Facebook page to anchor a minute and a half news on the Trump administration.

7:28 The head of the White House Correspondents’ Association praised the Trump administration‘s availability of top aides for interviews.

7:37 Emails have surfaced from reporters from the Washington Post and the New York Times who were uninterested in covering the controversial meeting between President Bill Clinton and Attorney General Loretta Lynch a couple months before the 2016 election.

8:00 Former Philadelphia Phillies catcher, Darren Daulton has passed away after his battle with brain cancer at the age of 55.

8:25 PlanPhilly’s Catalina Jaramillo wrote an article about the Philadelphia Health Department’s response to climate change’s impact on health.

8:35 What’s Trending: Taylor Swift testifying, Eric Bolling’s suspension from Fox News, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris breakup, The Dark Tower’s box office numbers, Despacito’s record Youtube views.