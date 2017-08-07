BREAKING: Darren Daulton Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer | Phillies Alumni Remember Dutch | 94WIP Pays Tribute 

Netflix Acquires Comic Book Maker Of ‘Kingsman’ And ‘Wanted’

August 7, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Millarworld, Netflix, Talkers, wanted

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix says it made its first acquisition, comic book publisher Millarworld, with plans to turn its characters into new films and shows for the video streaming service.

Millarworld’s graphic novels “Kick-A**,” ”Wanted” and “Kingsman” have already been turned into movies by major studios.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix did not disclose on Monday how much it paid for Millarworld.

Netflix has been spending heavily for original movies and shows, such as “House of Cards” and “Orange Is The New Black,” to attract new viewers and stand apart from rival services.

Netflix reported in July that it had more than 100 million subscribers worldwide.

