Up Next: Maggie Rose Is Ready To Share The Stage With Tim And Faith

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rising Country star Maggie Rose has been hand selected as the opening act for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour for a handful of dates, including August 18th in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I was actually asleep when my manager called me. It was a Thursday morning maybe six months ago, and he notified me that I was going to the Soul2Soul concert” explains Rose of how she got the news. “I thought I was just gonna go as a spectator, because that would have satisfied me” she laughs.

“I feel very honored to be selected.”

After 10 years in Nashville, Rose is ready for the arena for a few nights with Tim and Faith, a pair who she grew up admiring.

“They’re inspiring to me for reasons beyond just their artistry. I think as a couple they’re people who have really shown their commitment to each other and their respect for one another and their art, and there’s just not this competitiveness. I love that as a newly married person” says Rose. “I think it’s really admirable of them to allow each other to follow their dreams the way they do and be able to do it together.”

Maggie Rose is currently on tour with Hunter Hayes and will start her run of Soul2Soul dates next week in Cleveland. It’s all in support of her latest EP Dreams > Dollars.

We talked with Maggie about new music and much more. You can hear the full interview above.

The Soul2Soul Tour comes to Philadelphia on Friday Aug. 18.