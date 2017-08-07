Woman Accused Of Fatally Shooting Partner In Face

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County woman is behind bars, charged in the shooting death of her partner.
It happened Sunday in their home along Mill Street in Mount Holly.
Man Celebrates 80th Birthday By Completing 100+ Triathlon Alongside Twin Brother
Prosecutors say Laura Bluestein shot her spouse, 29-year-old Felicia Dormans, in the face.
Police say the 28-year-old suspect surrendered to officers when they arrived at the house. Investigators haven’t made public the motive for the violence.
Deadly Accident At Ohio State Fair Caused By Corrosion, Says Ride Maker
Bluestein faces charges, including first-degree murder.