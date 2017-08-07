BREAKING: Darren Daulton Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer | Phillies Alumni Remember Dutch | 94WIP Pays Tribute 

Woman Accused Of Fatally Shooting Partner In Face

August 7, 2017 12:13 PM By Ian Bush
Filed Under: Felicia Dormans, Laura Bluestein

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County woman is behind bars, charged in the shooting death of her partner.

It happened Sunday in their home along Mill Street in Mount Holly.

Man Celebrates 80th Birthday By Completing 100+ Triathlon Alongside Twin Brother

Prosecutors say Laura Bluestein shot her spouse, 29-year-old Felicia Dormans, in the face.

Police say the 28-year-old suspect surrendered to officers when they arrived at the house. Investigators haven’t made public the motive for the violence.

Deadly Accident At Ohio State Fair Caused By Corrosion, Says Ride Maker 

Bluestein faces charges, including first-degree murder.

More from Ian Bush
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch