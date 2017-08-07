Heavy Rain Plagues Area, National Weather Service Investigating Possible Tornado In Maryland

NEWPORT, Del. (CBS) — Heavy rain and severe weather plagued much of the area on Monday.

In Salisbury, Maryland, the National Weather Service is investigating a possible tornado from the weather system. A cleanup is underway there.

In Middle Township, Cape May County, flooding has closed Route 47 in both directions. Flooding has also closed Route 40 in Buena, Atlantic County, in both directions.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

In Bethany Beach, Sussex County, there’s two feet of water on Hollywood Street.

There were flash flood warnings all day Monday, and there was fear that areas like near Wilmington would get hit hard.

Several parts of Delaware have already dealt with flooding the past weekend.

The good news, as of late Monday afternoon, was the rain was slow and steady most of the day.

There was no flooding, but still some had overall rain fatigue.

“We’re moving to Seattle,” said Christine Dejianne in Newark.

Heavy Rains Lead To Potential Flash Flooding This Afternoon

Dejianne joked about all the rain and how lately it’s felt like the Washington city known for constant wet weather.

Monday’s storms didn’t pack too much of a punch, just a constant drizzle and that’s a relief so many in the region.

Parts of Delaware have dealt with several storms this summer that caused flash flooding.

Viewer video on Kirkland highway in Newark, last month, showed what looked like a river over the road.

It mimics what parts of Wilmington looked like over the weekend with the rain some saw then.

There was no serious storm damage and no real flooding for the area on Monday.