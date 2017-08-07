Philadelphia School District Extending Pre-K Registration Hours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Back to school is right around the corner.

The School District of Philadelphia is giving families an extra boost, to make sure even its tiniest students are ready to hit the books.

Head Start is a free Pre-K program where 3 and 4 year olds get ready for their next big step in life: kindergarten.

And for the rest of the week, officials are holding extended registration hours, so parents and guardians can make sure their child gets one of the 6,500 spots they have available.

“We want to make sure we are open for families who might have a difficult time getting here before 4 p.m., so we’re staying open until 6,” said Deborah Hartranft with Head Start.

Hartranft says last time they had extended hours families really took advantage of the opportunity, and they hope they do the same, this time.

“We had over triple the amount of families that we had during the day, so it’s good to let people know, we’re here, we’re still excepting applications and we have spaces available for their children,” said Hartranft.

Parents can register their little one at The School District of Philadelphia headquarters or one of their partner schools around the city.

Hartranft says there a number of different ways parents can get a Head Start application, and find out just what they need to get their kid into the program.