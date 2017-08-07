Police: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Apartment Building

August 7, 2017 8:06 PM
Filed Under: Car Accident, Keystone Lofts, Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man crashed his car into an apartment complex in the Tacony section of the city on Monday evening.

The accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Keystone Street.

The man reportedly crashed his minivan into the Keystone Lofts, got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

DA: Urine-Filled Condom Pops, Betrays Man’s Attempt To Cheat Drug Test

He was reportedly was found him hiding in a bathroom inside of the apartment building.

Police took him to the hospital.

There are no reports of other injuries.

It is also unclear how or why the driver lost control and crashed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch