Police: Driver Hospitalized After Crashing Into Apartment Building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man crashed his car into an apartment complex in the Tacony section of the city on Monday evening.
The accident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Keystone Street.
The man reportedly crashed his minivan into the Keystone Lofts, got out of the vehicle and fled the scene.
He was reportedly was found him hiding in a bathroom inside of the apartment building.
Police took him to the hospital.
There are no reports of other injuries.
It is also unclear how or why the driver lost control and crashed.