Woman Accused Of Stealing $1 Million From Employer

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — A woman is accused of stealing nearly $1 million from her employer in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says that 31-year-old Christine Cushman of Douglassville issued fraudulent payroll checks in the names of four former subcontractors who no longer did business with the company while she was director of human resources at High Solutions in East Norriton.
Woman Accused Of Fatally Shooting Partner In Face
Officials say HighPoint Solutions was alerted to the potential thefts by its payroll company after a bank officer noticed multiple direct deposits of significant size going into Cushman’s personal account.
According to District Attorney Kevin Steele, the 45 thefts happened between May 5, 2015 and June 15, 2017, totaling $919,301.
“Nearly $1 million was stolen from this company by a senior-level, trusted employee. This breach of trust is something that needs to be guarded against by other companies,” said Steele. “Unfortunately, corporate theft is all too prevalent and requires a system of checks and balances within the corporate system to make sure this doesn’t happen.”
Deadly Accident At Ohio State Fair Caused By Corrosion, Says Ride Maker
She was charged with unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and identity theft.
Cushman was arraigned on Aug. 2. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 22.