Camden County Police Looking For Suspect Who Struck Detective With ATV

August 7, 2017 7:41 AM

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a violent ATV crash that injured a detective.

Credit: CBS3

Investigators say the detective and an officer noticed the suspect tampering with equipment at the East Coast gas station near Broadway and Mount Vernon Street on Saturday, just after 11 p.m.

The officers ordered the suspect to stop. That’s when he allegedly drove his ATV toward them, hitting the door of the patrol car and striking the detective.

The officer was also injured in that incident.

Both were treated at the hospital and released.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this incident should call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.

 

