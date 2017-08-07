Man Celebrates 80th Birthday By Completing 100+ Triathlon Alongside Twin Brother

WISCONSIN (CBS ) — Most people celebrate their 80th birthday with a big party, but a man in Wisconsin is ushering in a new decade by completing yet another triathlon.
Ben Powell began competing when he was 43 years old. Since then he’s run in more than 100 triathlons which consist of swimming biking, and running.
In honor of his 80th, he competed in the Woodson YMCA’s 38th Annual triathlon.
And he wasn’t alone – his twin brother Glenn traveled from Australia to compete in the triathlon with him.
About 35 of his family members also competed right alongside him.
“Great support, great support, seven grandchildren, all for of my kids, their spouse, nephews, nieces,” said Powell.
Other family members came from five different states to support him.