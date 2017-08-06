Police Make Arrest Following Quadruple Shooting In Ocean County

August 6, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Brook Road Sports Complex, Ocean County, Quadruple Shooting

LAKEWOOD, NJ (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the quadruple shooting in Ocean County.

The shooting took place about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Authorities say four people were at a party when they were shot at the Brook Road Sports Complex.

All four adults were transferred to Monmouth Medical Center with serious, but not life threatening injuries, according to police. Their identities have not been released.

Police have not said what the motive behind the shooting was as this remains an active investigation.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we continue to bring you the latest on this story. 

