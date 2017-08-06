NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Respond To Rowdy Crowd In Germantown

August 6, 2017 11:13 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are responding to a large rowdy crowd that has gathered on the 1100 block of East Chelten Avenue.

Police say people at the Lonnie Young Recreation Center in Germantown turned aggressive shortly after 9:30 Sunday evening while attending a barbecue at the center.

Officials add that some of the people are jumping on police cars and throwing rocks.

This is the same place where, in mid-July, several hundreds of teens confronted Philly police following a barbecue.

