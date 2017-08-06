NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Arrested After Interstate Carjacking, Robbery

August 6, 2017 6:26 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a carjacking in Philadelphia and armed robbery in New Jersey.

Early Sunday morning, the suspect carjacked a SEPTA maintenance employee at 4th and Spring Garden Streets, leaving the employee unharmed.

The suspect then used the car during an armed robbery in New Jersey, after which he was pursued in the stolen vehicle buy police.

During the pursuit, the suspect crashed the vehicle at 8th and Mercy Streets in Philadelphia, where he was arrested.

The suspect has not been identified. SEPTA police are investigating the incident.

