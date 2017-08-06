2nd Street Festival Held In Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family friendly festival that gives people from all over a taste of Philadelphia.

An estimated 20,000 folks came out to Sunday’s Second Street Festival in Northern Liberties, which runs down North 2nd Street between Germantown Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

“My favorite thing has been just walking around, enjoying everybody smiling, and everybody having a great time,” said one festival-goer.

Vendors who set up shop at the festival sold everything from paintings and pottery, to t-shirts and jewelry.

“I think it’s a really great way to celebrate this part of the city, it’s a really flourishing part of the city and I think, to support all these local businesses is really great,” said another attendee.

Many of the people who came out said they loved all the diversity crammed into six blocks.

“It’s animal friendly, it’s family friendly, you can bring your kids here. There are a lot of really cool things that are going on here.”

“Seeing all these vendors and little swag bag places was pretty nice.”

The festival also featured four live music and entertainment stages, food, nine beer gardens and an array of different street performers.