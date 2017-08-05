Springfield Ice Cream Shop Is Asking For Help After Boys Steal Money From Tip Jar

SPRINGFIELD, PA (CBS) — A Springfield ice cream shop is asking for help identify some young thieves who stole money from the store’s tip jar.
According to the Crave Creamery Facebook post this incident occurred on around 8 p.m. Wednesday Aug 2 at the Crave Creamery in Springfield.
The store’s surveillance footage shows four boys as they walk into the store, and head directly up to the counter where the tip jar and money are located.
One of the four boy looks around to see if anyone is watching, and when he thinks the coast is clear he grabs a handful of cash and takes off.
After that the three other boys inspect the jar, and then they quickly run out of the store and down the street following their friend.
Anyone with information about this theft or know the identity of any of the boys is asked to contact police.