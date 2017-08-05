Online Protest To Continue Against HBO Alt-History Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since its announcement a few weeks ago, HBO’s controversial Alt-History series “Confederate” has become the target of social media protests.

The organizers will continue the campaign during Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones.

Last Sunday night, the hashtag #NoConfederate was trending #1 in the United States and #2 worldwide on Twitter.

It’s from the creators of “Game of Thrones,” the alt-history series would explore a world where the South won the Civil War and formed a separate country where slavery is legal and has evolved into a modern institution.

“We believe that the depiction of the subjugation of black people and the commodification of black pain must stop,” said April Reign.

Reign, the creator of #ocsarssowhite, helped create this campaign.

“The goal of #NoConfederate is to have HBO not spend anymore time, energy, and especially money, on this project,” said Reign.

Within 72 hours, over 125,000 tweets with the hashtag were sent and organizers are hoping for a repeat performance Sunday night at 9 P.M.

Rutgers professor Khadijah Costley White says there’s potential for major damage, or some powerful television that can teach and educate.

“People don’t really know a lot about the history of black people who freed themselves, or black people who did rebel, or were spies like Harriet Tubman,” said White. “Part of the way they can create a show that people really value is by letting the history that we know, but hardly ever hear about, really shine.”

HBO has responded to the campaign saying: “The project is currently in its infancy…and they hope people will reserve judgment until there is something to see.”