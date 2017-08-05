Mega Millions Climbs To $346 Million, Powerball Hits $286 Million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news lottery fans the Mega Millions jackpot is even larger now. As Friday night came and went not a single ticket hit for the big one.
So how much more has the jackpot grown since last night? That would be by another $23 million bringing the current total to $346 million.
And if you are the type to take the money and run that means the lump sum cash payout on this Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will be worth $216 million.
Just in case you need to double-check those tickets, yesterday’s winning Mega Millions numbers were 9, 17, 25, 63, 71 and the Mega Ball being 4.
If you are more of a Powerball fan or you can’t wait until Tuesday to hit the big one then you are in luck as tonight’s drawing for the Powerball jackpot is up to $286 million.
While the Powerball may not be breaking the $300 million barrier like the Mega Millions, walking away with tonight’s payout in cash will score you a cool $178 million, which still isn’t to shabby.