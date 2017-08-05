10 Hospitalized After Flight Lands In Philly Following ‘Severe Turbulence’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people were hospitalized after an American Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence before landing safely in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
The flight was en route from Athens, Greece and experienced the turbulence shortly before landing at Philadelphia International Airport around 3:45 P.M.
Officials report the plane’s seat belt sign was on at the time.
Upon landing, three passengers and seven crew members were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
“We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe,” said an airline spokesperson following the incident.