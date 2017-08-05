NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

10 Hospitalized After Flight Lands In Philly Following ‘Severe Turbulence’

August 5, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people were hospitalized after an American Airlines flight encountered severe turbulence before landing safely in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

The flight was en route from Athens, Greece and experienced the turbulence shortly before landing at Philadelphia International Airport around 3:45 P.M.

Officials report the plane’s seat belt sign was on at the time.

Upon landing, three passengers and seven crew members were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

“We are taking care of our passengers and our crew members at this time and want to thank our team members for keeping our passengers safe,” said an airline spokesperson following the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Gettysburg City Getaway
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch