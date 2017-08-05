Best Water Parks In Philadelphia

By Kelly Neilson



There’s still plenty of time left in the summer to take the kids or your friends to one of the many water attractions in the area. Fun for all ages, these water parks feature lazy rivers, slippery slides and even tiki bars! From full water resorts to spray grounds, read on for the best water parks near Philadelphia.

CoCo Key Water Resort

915 Route 73

Mt Laurel, NJ 08054

(856) 234-7300

www.mtlaurelcocokey.com

The CoCo Key Water Resort includes a 55,000 square foot indoor water park featuring a jungle gym, lazy river, activity pool and multiple slides perfect for kids of all ages. The water park is attached to the Hotel ML and water park tickets are included in the cost of an overnight stay. While the water park is indoors, there is an outdoor swimming pool opened during the warm months. An arcade, multiple restaurants and coffee shop are also available on-site.

Clementon Park and Splash World

144 Berlin Road

Clementon, NJ 08021

(856) 783-0263

www.clementonpark.com 144 Berlin RoadClementon, NJ 08021

Clementon Park and Splash World has been providing fun for residents of New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware for the last 110 years and has been expanded over the years to include 18 rides, many of them water themed. Raft down the Sky River Rapids, float around the Lazy River or splash, play and slide in the 13,000 square-foot, eight-water slide Laguna Kahuna. Other attractions include the 23,000 square-foot Big Wave Bay, where adults can relax and kids can splash, a water-based roller coaster and six-lane mat racing.

The Funplex

3320-24 New Jersey 38

Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

(856) 273-9666

www.funplexmountlaurel.com 3320-24 New Jersey 38Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054

The Funplex and Splashplex is an indoor amusement park and outdoor water park located in Mount Laurel. Slide down the Twisting Torpedo or Aquastrictor, climb aboard bumper boats or relax down the Reefway River. You and your kids can also partake in water basketball found in the activity pool or cool off at the Splashin’ Speedway. Perfect for groups or families, the Funplex offers cabanas for rent that you can relax in during the fun-filled day.

Herron Playground and Spray Park

250 Reed St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(215) 685-1884

www.visitphilly.com 250 Reed St.Philadelphia, PA 19147

Herron Playground is managed by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PP&R) and is located in Queen Village. The park was recently renovated to improve its storm water management by reducing the amount of stormwater on-site and off-site runoff from the streets through the use of porous asphalt and a subsurface infiltration system. Herron Playground is an urban green space that includes a basketball court, play structures (jungle gyms) and a spray park. The sprayground has multiple spray areas that turn on and off, with areas for toddlers, as well as bigger kids. Picnic tables are nearby for the adults.

Sahara Sam’s Oasis

535 New Jersey 73

West Berlin, NJ 08091

(856) 767-7580

www.saharasams.com 535 New Jersey 73West Berlin, NJ 08091

Sahara Sam’s Oasis is an indoor and outdoor water park opened year round. Outside, you’ll be able to relax with the kids in the leisure pool or fight off waves at its ocean simulated attraction. Inside, you’ll find slides, tubes, a lazy river and a surfing simulator. Toddlers will enjoy both the indoor and outdoor attractions made especially for them to explore. Sahara Sam’s also provides cabanas, a Summer tiki bar, warming tub and lounge area for the adults who need a break from the kids.

