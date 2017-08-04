Woman Hit By Stray Bullet While Getting Into Cab

August 4, 2017 6:28 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police are investigating after a woman is hit by a stray bullet overnight.

Police say the 41-year-old victim was getting into a cab when shots rang out at Broad Street and Olney Avenue, just before 3 a.m.

Driver Dies After Crashing Into Quakertown Pool Business

Witnesses tell police, two men were shooting at each other when the victim was shot in the right wrist.

Police say she walked to nearby Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

Police are interviewing witnesses and checking surveillance footage to identify the shooters.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch