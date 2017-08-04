Woman Hit By Stray Bullet While Getting Into Cab

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police are investigating after a woman is hit by a stray bullet overnight.
Police say the 41-year-old victim was getting into a cab when shots rang out at Broad Street and Olney Avenue, just before 3 a.m.
Witnesses tell police, two men were shooting at each other when the victim was shot in the right wrist.
Police say she walked to nearby Einstein Medical Center for treatment.
Police are interviewing witnesses and checking surveillance footage to identify the shooters.