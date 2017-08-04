Thousands Of Caterpillars Invade Pools In Arizona Neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS) — Pool owners in Tucson are dealing with a caterpillar infestation.
Thousands of the crawlers are plugging pools in one of the city’s neighborhoods.
A local expert says the creatures are harmless.
They’re called white-lined sphinx caterpillars and they can take over entire backyards.
A pool cleaner says he’s never seen anything like it before.
“There were just way too many to count,” said the pool cleaner. “I’ve never seen anything to this magnitude. I mean, it’s just unbelievable how many there are and how many we’ve pulled.”
The caterpillars are looking for holes to dig, but they keep ending up in pools, instead.
The ones that survive will turn into moths.