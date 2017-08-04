Hundreds Turn, Duck And Check At Salsa Night In Northern Libs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re a fan of Salsa dancing, Northern Liberties was the place to be to kick off the weekend.

Dorothy came out to Salsa Night at the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons on this beautiful, Friday summer night for several reasons.

“Live music, Salsa dancing and seeing the community all together,” she says.

Dorothy and the crowd of hundreds danced the night away after getting some pointers.

“If you can get over your fear, and just let go, listen to music, let it play it’s not so hard to pick up,” she says.

Ever wish you knew how to salsa dance? @schmidtscommons is the place to be tonight if so! @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/Epg3cpJHGr — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) August 5, 2017

Teaching those free lessons was Jackie Fisher with the Philadelphia Dance Foundation.

“It’s a free event, it’s lovely dancing in an open air Piazza, meeting new people, building community,” Fisher tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s what we need to do in our city.”

She says she isn’t surprised to see the large crowds…

“These Salsa Nights attract upwards of 500-600 people in their lovely summer dresses and dancing shoes ready to shake what their mommas and papas gave them.”

…or the growing popularity of Salsa dancing.

“The music is happy and it is transgenerational,” Fisher says. “You get all ages because it’s not too much in your face. It’s gentle, fun.”

Free salsa dance lessons to kick off Salsa Night at @schmidtscommons! @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/NR42Fgmw5d — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) August 4, 2017

John Armstrong was there. He says he does have some Salsa dancing experience:

“The energy is very positive and we’re just excited to be here.”

As for what he enjoys most about Salsa:

“The music, the culture and it’s a good cardiovascular workout.”

Couldn’t make it out this weekend? Salsa Night returns to the Piazza the first Friday night in September and October as well.