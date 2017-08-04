Police: 55 Medical Calls, 1 Arrest During Ruff Ryders Concert

August 4, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City Police, Ruff Ryders, Talkers

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — There were dozens of medical calls received and one person was arrested during the Ruff Ryders concert in Atlantic City on Thursday.

NJ School Denies Re-Enrollment For Girl Who Sued To Play On Boys’ Basketball Team

Atlantic City Police say there were 55 medical calls for various reasons during the Ruff Ryders beach concert. Four people were transported to a hospital.

One person was arrested during the concert, according to authorities.

Thousands Of Caterpillars Invade Pools In Arizona Neighborhood

DMX, Ashanti and Ja Rule performed at the concert.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch