Police: 55 Medical Calls, 1 Arrest During Ruff Ryders Concert

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — There were dozens of medical calls received and one person was arrested during the Ruff Ryders concert in Atlantic City on Thursday.
Atlantic City Police say there were 55 medical calls for various reasons during the Ruff Ryders beach concert. Four people were transported to a hospital.
One person was arrested during the concert, according to authorities.
DMX, Ashanti and Ja Rule performed at the concert.