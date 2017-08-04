Police Release Surveillance Video Of Vehicle Involved In Brookhaven Hit-And-Run

BROOKHAVEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Delaware County are asking for the public’s help tracking down the hit-and-run driver who injured a landscaper.

Police are hoping this person comes forward. They are working several leads as the victim continues to recover in the hospital.

Brookhaven authorities are on the hunt for the man who hit a landscaper with his car and then drove off.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Jackson Drive. The landscaper was standing outside of his white truck when he saw a man steal a leaf blower from the back of the truck, police say.

The landscaper tried to stop the suspect by stepping in front of the getaway car.

“The victim grabbed onto the vehicle and the car continued to accelerate, only to slam on the brakes, causing the victim to fall off the car and hit his head on the pavement,” said Brookhaven Police Detective Tim Habich.

Neighborhood surveillance video shows the suspect making his getaway in a silver Dodge Avenger. He took off while the landscaper waited for an ambulance.

The 23-year-old victim is in stable condition and hoping to get back to work.

“Here’s a guy who just works for a living and I’m sure you’re not getting rich landscaping and you hate to see anybody be a victim, especially when anyone gets hurt,” said Habich.

Authorities feel good about finding the suspect.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Brookhaven Police.