Philly Officer To Be Dismissed After Video Shows Him Slamming Handcuffed Suspect To Ground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Philadelphia police officer will soon be off the job after video shows a questionable confrontation during an arrest, the department announced on Friday.
The incident happened on July 10 around midnight on the 200 block of East Elkhart Street.
Police say Officer James Yager, 26, was attempting to arrest a man who was actively resisting arrest by swinging his arms and kicking.
According to police, cell phone video captured Yeager in full uniform grabbing the male after he was handcuffed and forcibly slamming him to the ground.
Additional video shows Yeager placing his baton around the man’s chest, picking him up and swinging him around, causing the suspect to strike his head against the side of a pool in the street, police said in a news release.
The man being arrested was taken to Temple University Hospital for critical injuries.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended Yeager for 30 days with intent to dismiss. Yeager has been on the force for four years and was assigned to the 24th district.