Philly Soccer Show: Tough Test For Union As FC Dallas Comes To Town

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A step forward and a step back for the Philadelphia Union in the last two games, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show has it all for you.

KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined by Joe Tansey, Union beat writer for the SBI and co-host of the Union Soccer Talk podcast.

The Union had a pretty dominant home win against Columbus Crew last week but followed it up with a tough loss on the road at New England Revolution on the weekend.

We talk about the inconsistent offensive output of the team this year. They managed just 4 goals in a recent four game stretch and were shutout twice in that span.

We also discuss the rumors of the Union bringing Argentine midfielder Nicolas Martinez. The Olympiacos player has been out on loan to Western Sydney Wanders in the Australian League.