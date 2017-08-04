Philly Man Looks To Avoid Death Penalty After Being Convicted For 2 Murders

BUCKS COUNTY (CBS) — Arguments in the penalty phase of a first-degree murder trial in Bucks County as a 28-year-old Philadelphia man tries to avoid the death penalty.
The lawyer for 28-year-old Eric Dillard argued that sparing his client’s life is the just thing to do.
Attorney Niels Ericksen says his client wasn’t the man who fired the shots that killed the two men, instead, Ericksen argued, Dillard was a pawn in the July, 2014 drug-related robbery and murder in Bristol Township.
Three men were tied up, face down on the ground and shot in the head. One of the men survived.
Dillard’s attorney argues another man fired the fatal shots, but that gunman was himself shot and killed a few weeks later.
Dillard was found guilty this week of two counts of first degree murder and also attempted murder by Bucks County judge Rea Boylan in a non-jury trial.
Judge Boylan will announce whether she sentences Dillard to the death penalty or life in prison on Monday.