News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | August 4

6:03 President Donald Trump held a rally in Huntington, West Virginia last night and reassured his supporters he won the election not because of Russia, but because of the voters.

6:07 West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announces at President Trump’s rally last night that he is leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican.

6:19 Special Counsel Robert Mueller is impaneling a grand jury to investigate Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

6:52 Newly obtained emails from Hillary Clinton aide, Huma Abedin, shows that those friendly with the Clinton foundation were seeking personal favors from the Clinton State Department.

7:00 Chris talks with economist Chris Butler on Finance Friday about President Trump’s tweets this morning about Toyota & Mazda plants in the U.S., President Trump’s administration’s role in the roaring stock market, and the proposed merit-based legal immigration reform.

7:20 Chris talks with senior fellow at the National Review Institute and a contributing editor of National Review Andy McCarthy, about Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneling a grand jury into investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

8:00 Chris talks with former deep cover FBI Special Agent and author of the new book The Near Enemy: A John Booker Thriller John Ligato, about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

