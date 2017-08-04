Stinky Sewage Leaks Onto Luggage At Nashville Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) — Some Southwest passengers may be giving the airline a rotten review after hundreds of bags were accidentally sprayed with sewage in Nashville.
A toilet at Nashville International Airport had been stuffed with paper towels and overflowed Thursday morning.
The toilet water and sewage then leaked through the floor and onto a baggage conveyor on the floor below.
An airport spokesperson says a cleanup crew was called in and sanitized the bags.
Southwest says it will replace some of the bags.
Passengers were shocked to find out this isn’t the first time this has happened at the airport.
“Second time? Oh no, there would be some backlash on that. I mean, accidents happen but that’s a big accident,” said traveler Joe Carlucci. “Second time that has happened? First time that’s OK, but a second time?”
A similar incident happened in June last year.