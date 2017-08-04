Apparent Road Rage Incident In Western Pa. Caught On Camera

LATROBE, Pa. (CBS) — An apparent act of road rage in Western Pennsylvania was caught on camera.
Surveillance video outside a gas station in Latrobe shows a man in a dark-colored car pulling into the entrance near a silver car.
Police say the driver got out, threatened the victim and hit him twice through the window.
Doug Witherspoon says he doesn’t remember cutting anyone off before pulling in to get gas.
“He thought I had pulled in front of him, but even if I did, there was no reason for him doing what he did,” said Witherspoon.
Latrobe police have shared the images on Facebook, hoping it will help them find the driver.