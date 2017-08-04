Jazz On The Ave Returns To Philadelphia For Its 11th Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands are expected to flock to Broad and Cecil B. Moore avenue next weekend for the 11th annual Jazz on the Avenue Festival.

Ken Scott is president of the Beech Companies, the group that organizes the Jazz on the Avenue Festival.

“People from all over the country actually plan their vacation around coming to Jazz on the Ave,” he said.

They take over several blocks of Cecil B. Moore avenue, with two stages of music, a kids zone and more.

The festival pays homage to Columbia Avenue or Jump Street the place where Black music lived before the riots of the 1960s.

Now after decades of neglect, Scott says, Jazz on the Ave shows off North Central Philly’s progress.

“New development which creates jobs and businesses- we created over 5000 new jobs and hundreds of new businesses, which is what we are bringing back to North Central Philadelphia,” he said.

Jeff Bradshaw will headline the festival on August 12, special guests include Tony Rich, Eric Roberson and Glen Lewis.

For details go to http://www.jazzontheavephilly.com/